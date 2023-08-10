Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified

Hopkins County man killed in semi truck accident identified
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a crash in Caldwell County claimed the life of a 23-year-old Hopkins County man.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were called to a crash on I-69 near the 87 mile marker.

Investigators revealed Erik L. Putman of Nortonville was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on I-69 when he struck the rear of a freightliner on the side of the road.

The Caldwell County Coroner says Putman died during the accident. We’re told the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While we may be no strangers to wildcats here in the Bluegrass, things are a bit different when...
Multiple bobcat sightings reported near Plano Road
Police respond.
BGPD searching for vehicle, suspect following carjacking
Mitchell A. Thompson, 28, of Beaver Dam, was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged...
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigate theft from vehicle

Latest News

Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Glasgow officer fired following hearing
JCPS board member says NTI is not being considered for students amid bus issues
An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina
Metro Police said Paul Aniel was arrested this week for attempting to scam motorists.
Well-known roadside scammer is at it again
Police said the incident happened early Sunday morning at Covington Woods Park playground.
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident