Hotter on Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skies will be quiet tonight and we could face some areas of fog late. The fog could linger during the early morning on Friday before sunshine takes over. High temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s.

Sunshine will get temperatures back into the upper 80s on Friday (David Wolter)

THIS WEEKEND: We could even get into the 90s on Saturday, but scattered storms are possible during the afternoon with an isolated severe storm or two not out of the question.

NEXT WEEK: The severe weather threat may be more likely on Monday as a stronger cold front moves in. We will keep an eye on the forecast and determine if a First Alert Weather Day will be issued. After Monday, we enter a comfortable stretch of dry days ahead.

