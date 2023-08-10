How to watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - You’re going to want to head to the backyard this weekend for an out-of-this-world sky show.

Find out where to look to see up to fifty meteors per hour.

We were at the Hummel Planetarium at Eastern Kentucky University to learn more about a must-see summer meteor shower, one you can see from your very own backyard.

“This weekend is the peak of what we call the ‘Perseid meteor shower,’” said EKU Astronomy Professor Mark Pitts. “Every single meteor shower, there is a specific comet that causes it. This one for the Perseids is called Comet Swift-Tuttle.”

What you will see shooting through the sky is not a shooting star. It’s debris from this comet, hitting Earth’s atmosphere, heating up, and glowing.

“The ideal place to look for them, for the Perseid meteor shower, is in the direction of the constellation Perseus, which is going to be rising in the northeastern part of our sky,” Pitts said.

For the best view, it’s important you stay away from city lights.

“So, you want to make sure the Northern-ish part of your sky is as dark as possible,” said Pitts.

Skyview and Sky Safari are two apps that can help you navigate the nighttime sky. You’ll find them both in your favorite app store.

You can see the meteor shower this weekend, from midnight to sunrise.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.