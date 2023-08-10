How to watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend

How to watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - You’re going to want to head to the backyard this weekend for an out-of-this-world sky show.

Find out where to look to see up to fifty meteors per hour.

We were at the Hummel Planetarium at Eastern Kentucky University to learn more about a must-see summer meteor shower, one you can see from your very own backyard.

“This weekend is the peak of what we call the ‘Perseid meteor shower,’” said EKU Astronomy Professor Mark Pitts. “Every single meteor shower, there is a specific comet that causes it. This one for the Perseids is called Comet Swift-Tuttle.”

What you will see shooting through the sky is not a shooting star. It’s debris from this comet, hitting Earth’s atmosphere, heating up, and glowing.

“The ideal place to look for them, for the Perseid meteor shower, is in the direction of the constellation Perseus, which is going to be rising in the northeastern part of our sky,” Pitts said.

For the best view, it’s important you stay away from city lights.

“So, you want to make sure the Northern-ish part of your sky is as dark as possible,” said Pitts.

Skyview and Sky Safari are two apps that can help you navigate the nighttime sky. You’ll find them both in your favorite app store.

You can see the meteor shower this weekend, from midnight to sunrise.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While we may be no strangers to wildcats here in the Bluegrass, things are a bit different when...
Multiple bobcat sightings reported near Plano Road
Police respond.
BGPD searching for vehicle, suspect following carjacking
Mitchell A. Thompson, 28, of Beaver Dam, was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged...
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigate theft from vehicle

Latest News

Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Glasgow officer fired following hearing
JCPS board member says NTI is not being considered for students amid bus issues
An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina
Metro Police said Paul Aniel was arrested this week for attempting to scam motorists.
Well-known roadside scammer is at it again
Police said the incident happened early Sunday morning at Covington Woods Park playground.
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident