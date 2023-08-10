Jefferson County lawmakers release open letter to JCPS parents, teachers, students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 12 members of Jefferson County’s legislative delegation met together to send out an open letter regarding JCPS’s first-day bus problems on Wednesday.

“Yesterday JCPS failed in its most fundamental obligation, which is to keep our kids safe,” the letter states. “To begin with, this epic failure did not come out of the blue, as warnings were echoed across the county throughout the summer. This is the last straw. This community has talked for years about the need for structural changes, but nothing has really changed. Sadly, it is undeniable that the priorities of this school board are not the safety and academic excellence of our students.”

The letter goes on to say that the group of lawmakers has created a plan to tackle the problems and welcomes input from others.

The first part of their plan is that Representative Kevin Bratcher will re-file his bill to give students the right to attend their neighborhood schools. The lawmakers will also all cosponsor that bill. The group said this will go a long way in reducing the need for so many buses taking students across the county.

Second, the lawmakers said they will call for a commission to evaluate splitting JCPS up. The group said the school district is too large to properly manage with nearly 100,000 students and 165 schools.

Third, the group will call for changes to the school board as they believe the board is not up to the task of managing the $2 billion district, according to the letter.

Fourth, the lawmakers said they support school choice and giving parents more control over the education of their children. The group supports putting a school choice amendment on the 2024 ballot for voters to decide.

Lastly, they will call on Kentucky’s governor to call the General Assembly into a special session in order to start the above policies immediately and take other steps to protect students and support parents.

“In sum, yesterday’s debacle must be the catalyst for change,” the letter states. “Our school district has failed for far too long. For the good of our community and, most importantly, for the future of our children, we must act boldly. And we must act now.”

The lawmakers that joined together to create the letter are Representative Jared Bauman, Representative Kevin Bratcher, Representative Emily Callaway, Representative John Hodgson, Representative Ken Fleming, Representative Jason Nemes, Representative Susan Witten, Senator Matt Deneen, Senator Julie Raque Adams, Senator Mike Nemes, Senator Lindsey Tichenor and Senator Adrienne Southworth.

