Multiple bobcat sightings reported near Plano Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While we may be no strangers to wildcats here in the Bluegrass, things are a bit different when they’re in your backyard. WBKO reached out to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife after multiple residents in the Plano Road area reported seeing a bobcat.

“Most of the time, they’re gonna stay hidden. If they are in a more suburban or urban area, they’ll stick to forested areas or heavily brushy fields, parks or things that have a lot of cover, because they want to stay hidden,” said Laura Palmer, Wildlife Program Coordinator for the department.

Palmer says while it may be a bit scary to see a bobcat in your yard, the cats are relatively harmless.

“They’re seldom seen because they do avoid people. People very commonly capture them on game trail cameras, hunters observing them in the wild when they’re deer hunting and so forth,” Palmer said.

As far as what brings them to the Plano area, Palmer says the brush makes a prime feeding ground.

“They eat mice, rats, rodents, squirrels, and rabbits. Wherever those prey occur, are abundant, they could definitely use those as a food source,” Palmer said. “Fields, brushy areas around homes could attract rodents, birds, or things like that.”

Though Palmer adds they should pose no risk to children or pets and may often run when confronted.

Palmer says if you do find a bobcat in your yard its best to follow the rules you would for any other wild animal.

“Don’t approach it to take pictures, video, things like that, maintain a safe distance,” Palmer said. “Just reinforce the fear of humans. They may stop and check you out, because they’re curious just like you are. Just make loud noises, clap your hands really loud, maintain that natural fear that they have.”

Though Palmer says if you spot a bobcat and can do so safely, try to snap a picture or video, as you may not get the opportunity again.

