Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Country Ham says this week will be its last.

According to a social media post, the family-styled restaurant is closing after 74 years of service.

Restaurant officials say the business has not been the same since Covid-19, and with food costs on the rise, “its been a losing battle.”

They say Sunday, August 8 will be their last day open.

The Country Ham will be open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, they will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The restaurant will only serve breakfast on Sunday.

