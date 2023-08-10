Public arts project slated for various Bowling Green attractions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the Warren County Fiscal Court meeting Thursday, public officials announced the inception of Love BGKY, the new public art initiative which will feature industrial art pieces at various signature locations and attractions throughout Bowling Green.

The effort, which is one of many current projects involving the Arts of Southern Kentucky, will contribute to the existing public art effort across the city and the county.

Each art piece will include a heart and the letters “BGKY” - while several of the pieces may slightly differ based on the location, each installation will be 19 feet long and 6 feet tall.

“The Love BGKY art initiative will capture the attention of locals while also impacting the various visitors who come to Bowling Green,” said Jeffrey Reed, president and CEO of Arts of Southern Kentucky. “Public art invigorates public spaces, and these art pieces are so eye-catching, they will also serve as a tourism draw for visitors to snap pictures and post to their social networks, bringing further awareness to Bowling Green and inspiring others in their networks to visit the city.”

The Love BGKY art pieces are slated for the following locations:

Western Kentucky University’s Campus

The National Corvette Museum

SKyPAC

Stadium Park Plaza

Buchanon Park

The Historic Railpark

The Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau, otherwise known as Visit BGKY, has helped fund half of this initiative.

“Tourists love to see public art in communities they visit, and they enjoy posting about places they are exploring to their friends and relatives,” said Sherry Murphy, executive director for the Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau. “These industrial art pieces not only contribute to the need for more local art, but it will help to generate further awareness of BGKY and all the awesome attractions, shops, and events our area offers.”

The art installments will be built on a rolling schedule.

