Stout recognized on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association released the prestigious Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List. WKU defensive back Upton Stout was recognized as one of the nation’s best defensive backs.

This list includes 35 of the nation’s best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one independent university.

Stout made an instant impact for the Hilltoppers during his first season at WKU, starting 11 games and playing in all 14. In his very first game in a Hilltopper uniform, Stout helped WKU beat Austin Peay by returning an interception 34 yards for a touchdown. He picked off another pass in the very next game at Hawaii and finished the year with four interceptions overall. His final one came in the team’s 44-23 victory over South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. Stout made 44 tackles on the season, including a career-high eight in the New Orleans Bowl Victory. For his stellar season, Stout earned Freshman All-American Honorable Mention honors from CFN while also being named Conference USA Honorable Mention.

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability, and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer, and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is universally accepted as one of the nation’s top collegiate sports honors.

The recipient of the 2023 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards and the winner will be honored at the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet on February 6, 2024, in Oklahoma City.

