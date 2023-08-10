Tompkinsville PD hosting Shop With a Cop Golf Scramble event

By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Tompkinsville Police Department is hosting its second annual Shop With a Cop ABCD Golf Scramble at Hidden Hills Country Club on Saturday with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

All proceeds will go towards the Shop With a Cop fund to help community children have a Christmas.

Teams will be drawn out the morning of the tournament and entry fees must be paid by 8 a.m.

To sign up for the scramble call Ty Hammer at 270-427-1278.

