Warren County Fiscal Court passes tax rates for 2023-24 year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During Thursday’s meeting, the Warren County Fiscal Court passed a resolution to implement the 2023-2024 fiscal year tax rate.

Overall, this year, most of the tax rates are staying the same, including the Real Property Tax Rate. There is one that will be decreasing this year and that is the County Personal Property Tax Rate.

It will be lowered from 18.62 cents per $100 to 17.27 cents per $100.

“We’re excited about that,” Warren County Judge Executive, Doug Gorman, said, “It talks to the potentially conservative nature of the spending of [the] Warren County Fiscal Court, but also the growth that we’ve had. So, that’s a great thing for citizens.”

Gorman added that the decrease is based on the assessed value of the county’s overall new construction and growth.

