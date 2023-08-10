Warren County Public School gives details on upcoming projects

By Derek Parham
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools opened their doors to students for the fall session this week.

They provided updates on projects across the district, including updated information on the Cumberland Trace sinkhole, details on a new elementary school, and developments on the ongoing Greenwood High School improvement project.

The 60-foot sinkhole that opened up outside of Cumberland Trace Elementary School has since been filled in and brought up to grade. Chris McIntyre, the district’s CFO, says that it now functions as a gravel lot, which will be paved once it has gone through a winter freeze.

“So, what we didn’t want to do is put asphalt down, and all of the sudden you have a wavy asphalt parking lot, right? So, the best case scenario is to let it sit for six months or until the end of the school year is our logic on it,” McIntyre said. “So that all the kids get out for next summer, and then while nobody’s there, let’s get in and resurface it, make it look like it’s brand new, and move on.”

What will be a new Warren Elementary School is on track to be completed on Brookwood Drive by August 2025. The existing Warren Elementary will then transition to a new preschool center, something McIntyre says is essential for the growing county.

“We have roughly 1,000 preschool students in Warren County Schools, so this will help take some of the demand off of our existing buildings. Not all of them, but several of them, to be able to funnel the preschool program to Warren Elementary School, the existing one,” McIntyre said. “It’ll get a new name, right? Since we’ll have a new elementary school.”

The ongoing 30-month improvement project at Greenwood High School is cleared to move onto its next phase, with contractor bids beginning in early October.

“So that, the next phase of that project which will be the addition to Greenwood High School, the media center, several classrooms, along with new flooring and several things, upgrades on that building. Windows for example and their new indoor facility in the back, so, by their football stadium,” McIntyre said.

