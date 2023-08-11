2023 Countdown to Kickoff: South Warren Spartans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For our next 2023 Countdown to Kickoff, we head down Nashville Road as we take a look at the South Warren Spartans.

Coming off a State Title win in 2021, South warren had a tough season last year going 6-6 before falling in the second round of the 5A State Tournament to its rival the Bowling Green Purples. Head coach Brandon Smith says the team is taking the rights steps to bettering themselves on the field.

“I think they’ve made some real strides in leadership and team chemistry and trying to understand what that looks like and what that is,” Smith said. “That’s been our focus and I think they’ve done a really good job of making that the focus and they’re not there yet but we’re taking the right steps towards it.”

The Spartans couldn’t find consistency last year, but senior receiver Bailey Shoemaker says things should be a lot different this year.

“Last year was our worst season in the history of South. This season we just need to be more physical blocking,” Shoemaker said. “Everybody needs to be on the same page. It takes 11 guys to get the offense going and one guy can mess that up so we all got to be on the same page.”

The Spartans know they are better than what their performance on the field showed last year and they know they have be more of a team to be able to get back to the success they’re used to having.

“You’re not going to do anything unless your team chemistry is good and you play as a team,” coach Smith said. “And that’s the first step and everybody’s got good plays, everybody’s got good players but the ones that can kind of work together as a team, and can handle adversity, usually has the most success.”

South Warren lost 3 of its last 4 games including Greenwood, Bowling Green and Logan county. This year they want to change those outcomes.

“I want to give everybody a good impression. We got beat by Greenwood, we got beat by Logan, we got beat by Bowling Green. I want us to come out the bat and i want everyone to fear us. They’re looking at us right now like we’re the underdogs.”

The Spartans return quarterback Bryce Button who threw for 2021 yards and 16 touchdowns. Bailey Shoemakers returns as the leading receiver after having 516 receiving yards last season. On the defensive side, Jace Cutrona returns in the secondary after having 37 tackles and two interceptions with one of those being returned for a touchdown.

Coach Smith is expecting the offensive and defensive lines to step up this year and make some noise.

2023 South Warren Schedule

August 19th: vs North Hardin (at Campbellsville)

August 25th: vs Henderson County

September 1st: at Southwestern

September 8th: vs Gibson Southern, IN

September 15th: at DuPont Manual

September 22nd: at Greenwood

September 29th: Bye

October 6th: at Moore

October 13th: vs Bowling Green

October 20th: at Ohio County

October 27th: vs Logan County

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.