Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Aaliya Abernathy, 2, who was abducted during...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Aaliya Abernathy, 2, who was abducted during a home invasion August 10, 2023.(MSHP)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued from a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy who was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Abernathy was last seen with her hair in a ponytail with pink and purple accessories, in pink leggings with white polka dots and an unknown shirt.

She is 3′ tall and around 30 lbs.

She is believed to be in a grey 2020 Hyundai Elantra with a Missouri temporary plate of 06EST5.

Anyone who has seen the car or has seen Aaliya should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were on scene around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday morning.
KSP responds to rollover accident on I-165
A fishing regulations sign rests on the shoreline of Shanty Hollow Lake near the Richardsville...
One person confirmed dead after accident at Shanty Hollow Lake
While we may be no strangers to wildcats here in the Bluegrass, things are a bit different when...
Multiple bobcat sightings reported near Plano Road
Groundbreaking for Laurelwood Apartments in Bowling Green
Construction to begin on large apartment complex in Bowling Green
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms expected this afternoon through tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: 2 rounds of storms likely

Latest News

United Way announced $2,243,500 in recovery funding to three local entities.
United Way of Southern Kentucky invests $2.2M+ to tornado recovery
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies
Caleb White, a 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School, died Thursday after suffering a...
‘Heartbroken’: High School senior basketball player dies after suffering medical emergency