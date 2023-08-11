Clarkson Elementary hires first female SRO from GCSO

By Mason Fletcher
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A big announcement form Grayson County Schools as a new school resource officer was named for Clarkson Elementary School.

Missy Skaggs attended Clarkson Elementary School, where she fondly remembers dreaming of being a police officer.

“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer ever since I was young, got the opportunity and jumped on it,” said Skaggs.

She’s very familiar with the school, already being employed there once before.

“Before that I was a custodian here, so back to the old stomping grounds,” said Skaggs.

After being a custodian for the school, Deputy Skaggs still had her work cut out to become a police officer.

“Got the opportunity to go into animal control, which is under the police department,” said Skaggs. “And then from there, I just moved on up to a police officer”.

After being an officer for five years, she finally got the long-awaited opportunity to become a school resource officer, becoming the first female SRO from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

“I was very excited,” said Skaggs. “I love being with the kids. I love interaction with the kids. It’s just great.”

She’s fully embraced the role just a few days into the school year, already forming positive relationships with her students.

“I want to talk to him every morning whether it’s time for them to let the kids off and pick them up in the afternoons,” said Skaggs. “We do fist bumps; we do elbow bumps. I’m getting the rapport with the kids.”

Deputy Skaggs names building strong relationships with students as a high priority and sets a goal to build and maintain them throughout the year.

“Just having more open relationships with the kids, keeping them safe,” said Skaggs. “They’re like my family. They always have been. If I can help them want to come to the cops more when something’s going on. I’m all for that. If I can make them more comfortable with it, sit and talk with them. That’s what I want to do.”

Lucky for Clarkson Elementary students, it doesn’t seem like Deputy Skaggs has any plans on leaving.

“I just plan on staying here as long as they’ll let me stay here because like I said, I love the kids,” said Skaggs.

