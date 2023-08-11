Drug investigation, brief chase leads to arrest of 3 in Ohio Co.

26-year-old Luke Alexander, 19-year-old Brianna Ellis and 23-year-old Johnathon Bray(Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Aug. 11, 2023
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Three people are now facing charges after officers say they arrested them during an undercover drug investigation.

Officers were looking for 26-year-old Luke Alexander, 19-year-old Brianna Ellis and 23-year-old Johnathon Bray for serious felony narcotic charges.

On August 10, all three people were seen in a truck driving toward Ohio County. During the drive, officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a traffic violation.

Officials say the vehicle sped off and ran a red light.

The truck then turned onto 231 and fled south until taking State Route 505 S. to Horse Branch.

Multiple agencies continued to chase, and attempt to stop the vehicle when it got stuck in a hay field.

Officers say Alexander, Ellis and Bray got out of the truck and began to run away from authorities.

Alexander, Ellis and Bray were eventually caught and arrested without further incident.

They were then charged with the following:

Luke Alexander:

  • -Receiving Stolen Property $1000-$10,000, Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree Methamphetamine.
  • -Cultivating Marijuana less than 5 plants, Receiving Stolen Property $1000-$10,000, Possession of Synthetic Drugs 1st Offense.
  • -Speeding, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Disregard Stop Sign, Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot).

Brianna Ellis:

  • Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree Fentanyl, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree Heroin.
  • Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree Fentanyl, Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree Methamphetamine, Possession Marijuana.
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot).

Johnathon Bray:

  • Failure to Appear for bond revocation hearing, after being in court and leaving prior to hearing for Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree Methamphetamine greater than 2 grams.
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot).
  • Fleeing and or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot).
