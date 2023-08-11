Dunkin’ to release spiked iced coffee and tea line, report says

Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a...
Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a USA Today report.(Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spiked drinks are having a moment, and Dunkin’ wants in.

USA Today reports the Massachusetts donut and coffee chain is launching a line of boozy iced coffee and teas.

It’s called Dunkin’ Spiked, and it looks to offer Dunkin’ fans a different kind of buzz.

There is no date on when it will be available, and depending on the state, it will only be available where alcohol can be sold.

According to USA Today, the coffee flavors include original, caramel, mocha and vanilla, and will have 6% alcohol by volume.

The tea flavors include slightly sweet, half & half, strawberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple. They will have 5% alcohol by volume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While we may be no strangers to wildcats here in the Bluegrass, things are a bit different when...
Multiple bobcat sightings reported near Plano Road
Police respond.
BGPD searching for vehicle, suspect following carjacking
Mitchell A. Thompson, 28, of Beaver Dam, was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged...
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigate theft from vehicle

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge largely sides with defense in Trump election case, seems inclined to impose less strict rules on evidence sharing
File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
A 450-pound black bear delighted visitors at a Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee by frolicking in...
Bubble bath! Bear frolics delightfully in suds
Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Glasgow Police officer terminated following criminal charge