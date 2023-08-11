FIRST ALERT: Some Storms over the Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather looks great right on through the night. A batch of heavy storms could move in early Saturday, but severe weather does not appear overly favorable. Now, if the atmosphere can recharge, we could see a few more storms develop during the afternoon. One or two of those storms could be severe with strong winds possible. Isolated storms are possible on Sunday, but don’t expect anything widespread.

Main threats look to be heavy rain and gusty winds. (David Wolter)

NEXT WEEK: The severe weather threat may be more likely on Monday as another cold front moves in. It appears we could be facing two rounds of storms, one which may arrive during the early morning hours, then another with the cold front during the afternoon. The second batch of storms could produce some severe weather. We will continue to keep an eye on the forecast and determine if a First Alert Weather Day will be necessary. After Monday, we enter a comfortable stretch of weather.

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER: Sky conditions may be favorable for viewing those shooting stars over the weekend, especially Saturday night, when less cloud cover is likely. The best viewing locations will be in dark areas away from artificial light. We will keep you posted on any changes in the forecast.

Skies look to be a little clear Saturday night as opposed to Sunday night. (David Wolter)

