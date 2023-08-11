Glasgow Police officer terminated following criminal charge

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a release from the Glasgow Police Department, Guy J. Turcotte has officially been terminated by Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse after a due process hearing was conducted pursuant to Kentucky law.

Mayor Royse issued his written findings and his decision in the pending disciplinary matter regarding the former officer.

Turcotte was accused of inappropriately touching a woman in January 2023.

According to a previous article, a woman at a pet store in Glasgow claimed Turcotte grabbed her “below her panty line where her hip meets her thigh and an inch from her crotch,” according to a complaint included on a recent criminal summons.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.