Glasgow Police officer terminated following criminal charge

Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations surfaced in January.(GUY TURCOTTE)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a release from the Glasgow Police Department, Guy J. Turcotte has officially been terminated by Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse after a due process hearing was conducted pursuant to Kentucky law.

Mayor Royse issued his written findings and his decision in the pending disciplinary matter regarding the former officer.

Turcotte was accused of inappropriately touching a woman in January 2023.

According to a previous article, a woman at a pet store in Glasgow claimed Turcotte grabbed her “below her panty line where her hip meets her thigh and an inch from her crotch,” according to a complaint included on a recent criminal summons.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While we may be no strangers to wildcats here in the Bluegrass, things are a bit different when...
Multiple bobcat sightings reported near Plano Road
Police respond.
BGPD searching for vehicle, suspect following carjacking
Mitchell A. Thompson, 28, of Beaver Dam, was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged...
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigate theft from vehicle

Latest News

Police said the incident happened early Sunday morning at Covington Woods Park playground.
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident
United Way announced $2,243,500 in recovery funding to three local entities.
United Way of Southern Kentucky announces over $2.2M in tornado recovery funding
WBKO Washington Correspondent Peter Zampa discusses the latest headlines out of Washington.
Latest in Washington: Hawaii wildfires, inflation, Ukraine War funding from U.S.
United Way announced $2,243,500 in recovery funding to three local entities.
United Way of Southern Kentucky invests $2.2M+ to tornado recovery