Hot Rods sweep Thursday double header against the Blue Rocks

Hot Rods dominate Tourist in game three 11-1
Hot Rods dominate Tourist in game three 11-1
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (24-14, 55-44) swept a doubleheader against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (13-26, 42-61) taking both games by a score of 2-1 on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

In game one, Wilmington began the scoring in the top of the fourth against Bowling Green reliever Alfredo Zarraga. Jeremy De La Rosa smacked a solo homer to right, putting the Blue Rocks up 1-0

The Hot Rods took the lead in the bottom of the sixth off Blue Rocks starter Kyle Luckham. Mario Fernandez was hit by a pitch and Carson Williams launched a two-run homer to center to make it 2-1.

Jeff Hakanson closed it out in the top of the seventh, locking up a 2-1 win for the Hot Rods in the first game of a doubleheader.

Hakanson (2-0) picked up the win, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, and striking out two. Luckham (3-5) tossed 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out five in a losing effort.

In the second game, the Bowling Green Bootleggers started the scoring in the bottom of the second against Wilmington starter Bryan Caceres. Willy Vasquez blasted a solo homer to make it a 1-0 Bootleggers lead.

Bowling Green continued the scoring against Caceres in the bottom of the third. Shane Sasaki raced out an infield single to reach first. In the next at-bat, Brock Jones doubled off the top of the left field wall, plating Sasaki, increasing Bowling Green’s lead to 2-0.

The Blue Rocks drove in their first run in the top of the fifth against Bootleggers reliever Aneudy Cortorreal. Jose Sanchez led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two outs later, Viandel Pena doubled to center, scoring Sanchez to cut the Bowling Green lead to 2-1.

Hot Rods reliever Kyle Whitten tossed the final 2.0 frames to push Bowling Green to a 2-1 victory.

Cortorreal (2-2) earned the win, letting up a run on a hit, two walks, and two strikeouts over 1.0 inning. Caceras (0-5) took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits and five strikeouts over 4.0 innings. Whitten (6) collected the save, allowing a hit and striking out one over 2.0 scoreless frames.

The Hot Rods and the Blue Rocks play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green starts RHP Yoniel Curet (0-0, 0.00), while Wilmington rolls out RHP Andry Lara (4-7, 5.02).

