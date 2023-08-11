JCPS board member says NTI is not being considered for students amid bus issues

(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Jefferson County Public Schools work to fix apparent transportation issues, one board member said NTI days are not going to be an option for students.

On Friday, JCPS BOE member James Craig shared on Facebook saying that NTI will not be considered.

(Story continues below)

After the first day back on Wednesday, the district made the decision to cancel classes for the remainder of the week to work on the transportation plan. JCPS said the last student didn’t get home until 9:58 p.m.

Several parents shared their frustrations over the transportation plan, which included new start times and bus routes for the 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio issued an apology on Wednesday, saying the district is working to fix the problem at hand.

(Story continues below)

JCPS families can call the But Hotline to ask any questions about bus transportation. Lines will be open Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(Story continues below)

An update from Pollio will be provided Friday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While we may be no strangers to wildcats here in the Bluegrass, things are a bit different when...
Multiple bobcat sightings reported near Plano Road
Police respond.
BGPD searching for vehicle, suspect following carjacking
Mitchell A. Thompson, 28, of Beaver Dam, was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged...
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: BGPD investigate theft from vehicle

Latest News

Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Glasgow Police officer terminated following criminal charge
Police said the incident happened early Sunday morning at Covington Woods Park playground.
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident
WBKO Washington Correspondent Peter Zampa discusses the latest headlines out of Washington.
Latest in Washington: Hawaii wildfires, inflation, Ukraine War funding from U.S.
United Way announced $2,243,500 in recovery funding to three local entities.
United Way of Southern Kentucky announces over $2.2M in tornado recovery funding