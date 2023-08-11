Man arrested on roof of Madison Co. restaurant after allegedly leading police on a chase

Man arrested on roof of Madison Co. restaurant after allegedly leading police on a chase
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A police chase that began on I-75 ended after the suspect crashed and jumped on the roof of a Madison County restaurant.

Police say Tyler Montez Allen tried to quickly get away when a state trooper pulled him over in Mt. Vernon. What followed was a chase where police say Allen was clocked, going 135 miles an hour.

Police say Allen got off the interstate in Berea and slammed into a car at the end of the ramp. People outside the Dinner Bell Restaurant say they saw him crash into a ditch near Arby’s. Moments later, he went into the restaurant to use the restroom, staff not knowing he was being chased by police. Then he ran out, and police say he jumped on the roof, where he was caught.

“And the next thing we know, the whole entire store is surrounded by police. We have fire and rescue here, and apparently, he had gotten on top of our roof. That’s where they found him at,” said the manager of Dinner Bell.

Allen is now in the Rockcastle County jail facing speeding, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence and other charges.

We tried talking to Allen from jail, but he did not want to speak to us.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While we may be no strangers to wildcats here in the Bluegrass, things are a bit different when...
Multiple bobcat sightings reported near Plano Road
Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Glasgow officer fired following hearing
Police respond.
BGPD searching for vehicle, suspect following carjacking
Mitchell A. Thompson, 28, of Beaver Dam, was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged...
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident
An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina

Latest News

Central City opens time capsule Friday
Central City opens time capsule Friday
The funding will go towards safer roads, nonprofits and tourism in the county.
Lt. Gov. announces over $620K in funding for Hart County
Gov. Andy Beshear presented more than $3.1 million in funding to benefit tourism, water...
Gov. Beshear awards over $3 million to benefit Muhlenberg County
Officials say the vandalism happened between July 5 and Aug. 4.
Mammoth Cave National Park law enforcement investigating vandalism of church
Dr. Tammy Potter, Kentucky’s state apiarist, says that feuds between neighbors and urban...
Neighborhood beekeeping dispute in Bowling Green leads to debate on livestock status