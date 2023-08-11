Man arrested on roof of Madison Co. restaurant after allegedly leading police on a chase

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A police chase that began on I-75 ended after the suspect crashed and jumped on the roof of a Madison County restaurant.

Police say Tyler Montez Allen tried to quickly get away when a state trooper pulled him over in Mt. Vernon. What followed was a chase where police say Allen was clocked, going 135 miles an hour.

Police say Allen got off the interstate in Berea and slammed into a car at the end of the ramp. People outside the Dinner Bell Restaurant say they saw him crash into a ditch near Arby’s. Moments later, he went into the restaurant to use the restroom, staff not knowing he was being chased by police. Then he ran out, and police say he jumped on the roof, where he was caught.

“And the next thing we know, the whole entire store is surrounded by police. We have fire and rescue here, and apparently, he had gotten on top of our roof. That’s where they found him at,” said the manager of Dinner Bell.

Allen is now in the Rockcastle County jail facing speeding, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence and other charges.

We tried talking to Allen from jail, but he did not want to speak to us.

