Sunny today, then more storms this weekend!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fog could linger during the early morning on Friday before sunshine takes over. High temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s.

A batch of heavy storms could move in early Saturday, but severe weather does not appear overly favorable. Now, if the atmosphere can recharge, we could see a few more storms develop during the afternoon. One or two of those storms could be severe with strong winds possible. Isolated storms are possible on Sunday, but don’t expect anything widespread.

NEXT WEEK: The severe weather threat may be more likely on Monday as another cold front moves in. We will keep an eye on the forecast and determine if a First Alert Weather Day will be necessary. After Monday, we enter a comfortable stretch of weather.

