UK guard Antonio Reeves visits Bowling Green for meet and greet session

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The University of Kentucky star guard Antonio Reeves took a visit to the Greenwood Mall Thursday afternoon for an autograph session for the Wildcats fans down here in Bowling Green.

“The fanbase is really deep. I didn’t expect this many people to come out and support. It’s crazy,” Reeves said. “It’s just BBN fans all around, they just come from everywhere.”

This isn’t the first time Reeves has traveled around the state to meet the BBN faithful. He says he does events like these for the fans that are unable to make the trip to Lexington for the games and it was awesome seeing all the fans who wanted to meet him.

“Just (for) the fans that can’t come to the games and things like that, I wanted to just make an impact on the community for the fans that just want a signature or want to take a picture,” Reeves said. “Just coming into the mall and seeing a whole lot of people just line up, just ready for a signature, it was awesome. I definitely appreciate it and I’m blessed to be able to do this.”

Reeves says it means everything to him that a large number of fans consistently show up to meet and support him.

“I’m totally blessed that I’ve had the opportunity to do these things and just to show my support for the community, that’s all it is to it so I’m definitely happy for it.”

The fifth year senior will return to Kentucky for his final season of college play after averaging 14.4 points a game and shooting nearly 40% from behind the arc on his way to being named the Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year.

“I can’t wait for it man. I’m super excited just to be able to play with the new guys, they’re great players and I just can’t wait for this final season.”

