United Way of Southern Kentucky invests $2.2M+ to tornado recovery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, United Way of Southern Kentucky (UWSK) held a Tornado Recovery Fund announcement at the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, where they announced $2,243,500 in recovery funding to three local entities.

Prior to the announcement, $1,129,500 had been disbursed to meet the many needs of tornado victims.

“We’ve been working with tornado victims since the very beginning, after the tornado, through disaster case management,” said Debbie Hills, President and CEO of UWSK. “Our goal all along, as we kept saying, was to find a place that was as good as or better than they had before.”

The first of the funding announcements was for housing with two nonprofit agencies receiving support. United Way provided a total investment of $1,150,000 for Habitat for Humanity with $150,000 going towards a storm shelter and $1,000,000 to aid in construction of ten units for tornado-impacted individuals.

“We are grateful to be able to partner with UWSK to bring relief to our community through affordable housing. The December ‘21 storms not only did significant damage to our community, but they further revealed the affordable housing crisis we have in our community,” said Rodney Goodman with Habitat for Humanity. “Since the storm, we have begun construction on 20 new affordable homes and this funding will help us to complete another 10 homes. Thanks to the UWSK and the generous members of our community for making this work possible.”

“This one is great for us because it lets us think about the next two to three years and impacting more than just a handful of families this year,” said Matt Sheffield, Chief Development Officer for Habitat for Humanity. “We’re so cycle dependent, we’re trying to keep our lights on too. So this funding really helps us dream bigger about making bigger impacts. That’s what you get to do when you are working as a community and we feel that today.”

The second housing related investment was for the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

The funding of $750,000 will provide six single-family homes.

Abraham Williams of the Housing Authority of BG stated, “The Housing Authority of Bowling Green is excited to collaborate with United Way to offer homeownership opportunities to those affected by the December 2021 tornados. By working together, we hope to create a more sustainable future for impacted residents to help them achieve their long-term housing goals.”

The final announcement was for a park in the Jennings Creek area. With ongoing efforts to build a greater community, the vision is to redeem a place of hurt and heartache and create happy memories for years to come. To make this vision a reality, UWSK is investing $343,500 in the newly proposed Jennings Creek Park.

“The parks are the heart of our community, and the greenways are the arteries that lead to the parks system. United Way’s donation is a gift that will continue giving for generations,” Mayor Todd Alcott said.

The park will be unique through being integrated into its surroundings to create Bowling Green’s first natural playground. The park will also include a natural design Born Learning Trail to support United Way’s work in kindergarten readiness.

“We always talk about the ways that Parks and Recreation and sport even are powerful, just bringing people together and helping us celebrate good things that we experience in life,” said Cameron Levis, Special Populations Coordinator for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. “I learned so much during the tornadoes, that Parks and Recreation also is a refuge. It’s a fantastic way for people to heal and just recover from such traumatic experiences.”

“It is the astounding generosity of others, both locally and nationally, that are making these investments possible. We received donations from all over the world and from 49 states, as well as thousands of local donations from individuals and organizations that we partner with.” Hills said. “We are grateful for every contributor to the United Way of Southern Kentucky Tornado Recovery Fund which enabled us to offer assistance to hundreds of tornado victims to help them fully recover from the devastating impact that the tornado had and is now also funding these the hope-filled major impact projects in our community.”

For more information on UWSK, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.