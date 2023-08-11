Well-known roadside scammer is at it again

Paul Aniel, who was arrested earlier this week, has been charged more than 100 times in Davidson County.
The roadside scammer has been charged more than 100 times in Davidson County.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A roadside scammer who is well known to police is back behind bars, but some of his victims worry that he won’t stay there long.

Metro Police said Paul Aniel had two cars stopped on the shoulder of an interstate in Davidson County this week, and they are not the first people he has ripped off.

Jeff Napier said he met Paul Aniel in 2018.

“He was sitting on the side of the road with his hood up,” Napier said. “I didn’t know if he had a medical emergency or what.”

Napier said he gave him $40 for gas.

“About a year later, I saw him again doing the same thing,” Napier said. “I knew something was up.”

This time, Aniel allegedly told him he was having car issues. Napier, a long time mechanic, did not buy it.

“I looked in and saw the key was in the car,” Napier said. “I turned it, and it started right up.”

This week, Aniel is back at it.

Metro Police officers said they spotted him allegedly scamming more people on the side of Interstate 24 West near Old Hickory Boulevard this week. He tried to run when officers went to arrest him. Aniel has been charged more than 100 times in Davidson County.

“It is just a revolving door,” Napier said.

The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office said Aniel kept getting booked on very low level offenses with shorter sentence ranges, but thanks to the evading and resisting charge in this week’s case, he is looking at a year in jail.

Metro Police said by statute many of Napier’s crimes have been misdemeanors. He was convicted with a felony in 2020 and sentenced to three years. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Department has yet to confirm when he was released from jail.

“What can you do?” Napier asked. “He is going to be in and back out.”

Napier started a Facebook group for Aniel’s victims a few years ago. It has now turned into a broader group about local scammers with more than 26,000 members.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

