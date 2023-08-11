WKU Volleyball Alumni Night set for College of Charleston Match on Sept. 9

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky Volleyball program is hosting their annual alumni reunion match on September 9, for the Hilltoppers’ tournament match up against the College of Charleston at 12:30 p.m. CT inside Diddle Arena.

All WKU Volleyball Alumni in attendance will be recognized at center court during the break between the second and third sets.

A post-match tailgate beginning at 3 p.m. will be provided with food until kickoff of the 6 p.m. WKU football game against Houston Christian.

Alums and their families can also receive free attendance to Friday evening’s match against Arkansas on Sept. 8. WKU Volleyball will provide tickets to the football game as well.

Please contact graduate manager, Kyle Cohan at kyle.cohan463@topper.wku.edu to RSVP or for more information.

