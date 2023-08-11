WKU Volleyball Alumni Night set for College of Charleston Match on Sept. 9

New WKU Volleyball Court
New WKU Volleyball Court(Brett Alper)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky Volleyball program is hosting their annual alumni reunion match on September 9, for the Hilltoppers’ tournament match up against the College of Charleston at 12:30 p.m. CT inside Diddle Arena.

All WKU Volleyball Alumni in attendance will be recognized at center court during the break between the second and third sets.

A post-match tailgate beginning at 3 p.m. will be provided with food until kickoff of the 6 p.m. WKU football game against Houston Christian.

Alums and their families can also receive free attendance to Friday evening’s match against Arkansas on Sept. 8. WKU Volleyball will provide tickets to the football game as well.

Please contact graduate manager, Kyle Cohan at kyle.cohan463@topper.wku.edu to RSVP or for more information.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While we may be no strangers to wildcats here in the Bluegrass, things are a bit different when...
Multiple bobcat sightings reported near Plano Road
Police respond.
BGPD searching for vehicle, suspect following carjacking
Mitchell A. Thompson, 28, of Beaver Dam, was arrested Thursday in connection to an alleged...
Beaver Dam man facing sexual abuse charge stemming from BG playground incident
Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Glasgow officer fired following hearing
Body found in lake on Fort Knox post

Latest News

Sophomore Lady Topper golfer Catie Craig finished the first round of the NCAA Women’s Golf...
Craig shines at U.S. Women’s Amateur
For our next 2023 Countdown to Kickoff, we head down Nashville Road as we take a look at the...
2023 Countdown to Kickoff: South Warren Spartans
The University of Kentucky star guard Antonio Reeves took a visit to the Greenwood Mall...
UK guard Antonio Reeves visits Bowling Green for meet and greet session
Hot Rods dominate Tourist in game three 11-1
Hot Rods sweep Thursday double header against the Blue Rocks