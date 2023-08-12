BGWC declares Code Red restart after 79 dogs rescued from hoarding situation

On Friday, staff members received a call about a breeder hoarding situation in Edmonson County.
On Friday, staff members received a call about a breeder hoarding situation in Edmonson County.(BGWC Humane Society)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society has declared a code red restart due to the number of dogs they took in on Friday.

According to a post on Facebook, during normal business hours, the shelter had 35 dog intakes alone. Then, they received an after-hours emergency call from Edmonson County about a breeder hoarding situation.

“We couldn’t leave them. So, our staff coordinated with Edmonson County Animal Control and the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office to set up the rescue mission,” the post said.

Staff members took three vans to the location and they all came back full.

In the post, the shelter said that they are happy they could rescue the dogs and can’t wait till they are adopted.

During this time, adoption fees will be $25 for every pet. The shelter also is not able to take in any more surrenders or drop-offs. If you are unable to adopt but want to help, you can volunteer Saturday and Sunday to help bathe the dogs or donate to the shelter.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Glasgow officer fired following hearing
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina
Larry Glass, a Glasgow-area businessman and member of the Barren County Industrial Development...
Barren County Economic Authority addresses contribution to DGA
Perseid Meteor Shower
How to watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend

Latest News

Central City opens time capsule Friday
Central City opens time capsule Friday
The funding will go towards safer roads, nonprofits and tourism in the county.
Lt. Gov. announces over $620K in funding for Hart County
Gov. Andy Beshear presented more than $3.1 million in funding to benefit tourism, water...
Gov. Beshear awards over $3 million to benefit Muhlenberg County
Officials say the vandalism happened between July 5 and Aug. 4.
Mammoth Cave National Park law enforcement investigating vandalism of church