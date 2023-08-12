BGWC declares Code Red restart after 79 dogs rescued from hoarding situation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society has declared a code red restart due to the number of dogs they took in on Friday.

According to a post on Facebook, during normal business hours, the shelter had 35 dog intakes alone. Then, they received an after-hours emergency call from Edmonson County about a breeder hoarding situation.

“We couldn’t leave them. So, our staff coordinated with Edmonson County Animal Control and the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office to set up the rescue mission,” the post said.

Staff members took three vans to the location and they all came back full.

In the post, the shelter said that they are happy they could rescue the dogs and can’t wait till they are adopted.

During this time, adoption fees will be $25 for every pet. The shelter also is not able to take in any more surrenders or drop-offs. If you are unable to adopt but want to help, you can volunteer Saturday and Sunday to help bathe the dogs or donate to the shelter.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

