Central City opens time capsule Friday

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - History was brought to light Friday in the Tri-State.

Central City celebrated 150 years by opening a time capsule featuring artifacts from when the city was founded.

Local and state leaders including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear were present.

Once the capsule was open they found items like t-shirts, yard sticks, and even a box of cereal.

“Our streets of course has changed,” said Central City chair, Elisha Wiggins. “Buildings have come and gone, but they’re well taken care of. The city does a great job in trying to restore some of the old history here.”

Most of the items from the capsule will be on display at the Central City Library.

