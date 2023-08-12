Gov. Beshear awards $3M+ to benefit Muhlenberg County

GREENVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear presented more than $3.1 million in funding to benefit tourism, water infrastructure, law enforcement and local nonprofits in the community at the Muhlenberg County Courthouse.

“This community has been through so much after the devastating tornadoes in 2021, but the folks here have come together to build back even stronger,” Beshear said. “It was really special to be in Muhlenberg today to support infrastructure, tourism, amazing community organizations and our heroes in law enforcement. As I’ve said from day one, we will be here until every structure and every life is rebuilt.”

Gov. Beshear awarded over $96,000 to support travel marketing and promotion in Muhlenberg County.

The awards include $16,500 to the Greenville Tourism Commission, $34,893 to the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission, and $44,735 to the Central City Tourist and Convention Commission.

“These are common-sense projects that will improve the lives of all of our people,” said Muhlenberg County Judge/Executive Mack McGehee. “We’re very appreciative of the state’s support, which is relieving a financial burden off our communities. Today is the result of a lot of collaboration and hard work, and we are happy to celebrate a good day for Muhlenberg County.”

The awards are part of the $75 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding supported by the Governor and allocated by the General Assembly in the 2022 legislative session. The funds are used to boost the state’s tourism industry and economy following the decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic.

Funding is distributed by the Kentucky Department of Tourism to eligible tourism organizations throughout the commonwealth.

”With the ARPA funding Greenville Tourism Commission received, we were able to purchase a billboard on a heavily traveled stretch of I-24, located by Clarksville, Tennessee. The billboard advertised the location of Greenville, generating increased awareness of our small but bustling town,” said Onalee Kidd, director of the Greenville Tourism Commission. “The exposure we were able to gain to a mass amount of travelers daily was made possible by this funding and became an important part of our 2023 marketing plan. Travelers have mentioned the billboard when visiting our welcome center, and we look forward to hosting more new visitors in the future due to this exposure.”

Along with the tourism funding, Gov. Beshear announced the commitment of $1.8 million in funding from the Cleaner Water Program.

The funds will go toward the following projects:

The Central City Municipal Water & Sewer System will use $313,119 to rehab one of the city’s oldest water tanks.

The city of Drakesboro will use $313,119 to rehabilitate a water tank and replace a number of fire hydrants.

The Greenville Utilities Commission will use $313,119 to replace water service lines throughout the system.

The Muhlenberg County Water District #1 will use $313,119 to replace over 24,000 feet of leak-prone waterline.

The Muhlenberg County Water District #3 will use $313,119 to replace a section of waterline along Kentucky Highway 70 that has experienced frequent line breaks.

The city of Powderly will use $313,119 to help reduce the amount of rainwater that enters the sewer system during heavy rain events.

Also in attendance was second congressional district representative Brett Guthrie, who spoke on the future of tourism in Muhlenberg.

“I am a big fan of what’s come out of this area. I am a music fan so I know they have big history with that, which ties in with what is happening with Owensboro. As you know we have the bluegrass region, this is obviously early rock and roll, folk,” Guthrie, “As you see the bourbon trail has developed with people coming to Kentucky, you know there is a music trail or bluegrass trail and this is a perfect spot for that.”

Beshear announced $1 million to the city of Bremen to extend sewer service in the city, which will construct approximately 15,000 feet of sewer line to tie into the existing system.

The funds come from the Community Block Development Fund – Public Facilities program.

$32,297.13 were presented to the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court from the Law Enforcement Protection Program.

Gov. Beshear presented nearly $150,000 in funding to three Muhlenberg County nonprofits from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which provides one-time direct relief payments to support the mission and long-term sustainability of each eligible nonprofit.

The awards include $100,000 for the Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center, $29,593 for Pathway of Hope Inc. and $19,953.84 for St. Joseph’s Parish of Central City.

“After coming through the worst of COVID and having to cancel some of our regular fundraisers, we at Pathway of Hope were very grateful to have received these funds last November to help us as we continue to grow, to provide services and to improve the services that we provide to this community,” said Diana Anderson, executive director of Pathway of Hope.

“Everybody should be a part of the economic development boom that we’re seeing across Kentucky. We’re seeing it here in Muhlenberg County, whether it’s the Double D group, bringing in over 200 jobs to this community, we’re seeing more jobs, more investment than ever before,” Beshear said. “We’re the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States of America, it’s coming everywhere, but we’re seeing a whole lot of focus on Western Kentucky right now and that’s pretty exciting.”

