Kentucky State Police Post 3 welcomes newest troopers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 51 cadets have graduated from the agency’s training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth.

Cadet Class 103 graduates increase the number of KSP troopers protecting Kentucky’s 120 counties to approximately 940. That is the highest number of troopers the agency has employed since 2006.

During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. pledged the agency’s commitment to continue providing exceptional training and critical resources to the 51 graduates to ensure a successful and long career in law enforcement.

“I am pleased to welcome these new cadets to the ranks of trooper,” said Commissioner Burnett. “It has been a hard-fought journey for each of them. They have more than earned the honor to wear our badge.”

Cadet Class 103 reported to the KSP training academy on February 26 to embark on 24 weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper.

These graduating cadets will uphold the mission of KSP to promote public safety through service, integrity and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, safeguard property and protect individual rights.

The graduates of Cadet Class 103 received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects like constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high-speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.

KSP Post 3 Captain Tim Adams is excited to welcome new troopers to Bowling Green.

“We welcome these four new troopers to Post 3 and look forward to watching them start their new career with the Kentucky State Police,” said Captain Adams.

The Post 3 graduates of the 103rd KSP Training Academy included Caleb Butler of Munfordville, Hayden Phillips of Glasgow, Mason Roten of Cave City and Tyler Walters of Elizabethtown.

Twenty-six cadets earned their associate degree in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during their 24 weeks at the training academy.

These cadets benefited from the new hiring guidelines established by the state legislature in 2017. Through this revision, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED, and has three years of full-time work experience, can apply for employment as a KSP Trooper and earn an associate degree during the training process.

The Post 3 trooper who received their associate’s degree is Tyler Walters.

KSP’s recruitment branch is currently accepting applications for the upcoming Cadet Class 104, which is slated to begin in January 2024. The deadline to apply is by the close of business on August 31.

For more information about career opportunities with KSP, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.