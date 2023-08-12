Lutz completes 2023-24 roster with addition of Terrion Murdix

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Steve Lutz announced the signing of graduate transfer, 6-1 guard Terrion Murdix to the 2023-24 roster. Murdix spent the last two seasons with Lutz at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

“We are very excited to welcome Terrion Murdix to The Hill,” said Lutz. “He is a tremendous young man from a great family! He has won championships at every level that he has competed at and we fully expect him to continue his winning ways on The Hill.”

In his two years at TAMUCC, Murdix led the Islanders to two Southland Conference Tournament titles and a regular season championship.

Murdix is the reigning 2023 SLC Defensive Player of the Year, with selections to the All-Conference First Team, All-Defensive Team and NABC All-District First Team as well. The Springfield, Ill., native led the league in assists, assist to turnover ratio and steals, ranking 14th in the nation in steals (2.3 spg) and 23rd in assists (5.4 apg).

Murdix became the first player in TAMUCC program history to have 15-plus points and 15-plus assists in a game. He averaged 13.4 points per game during the 2022-23 season, bumping that average up to 15.7 during league play. He shot 82.6% from the charity stripe and 48.9% from the floor. In conference action,

The guard had 23 double-figure scoring games during his senior year, including four 20-plus point performances.

In 2022, Murdix was the SLC Tournament MVP after leading the Islanders with 12.7 points and 6.3 assists per game in wins over HBU, Nicholls and Southeastern. He was named to the All-Tournament Team and All-Defensive Team for the league.

During the 2021-22 season, Murdix led the Southland conference in assists per game at 3.38. He did so while averaging 9.8 points per game on the year and 12.2 points in league action. He logged 17 double-figure scoring games with three contests of 20 points or more.

Prior to playing at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Murdix was the starting point guard for Mineral Area College. His team went 24-1, going undefeated in the regular season, during his sophomore year. The squad won the Region 16 Championship, the NJCAA Midwest District Championship and made an appearance in the NJCAA Elite Eight in 2021.

Murdix averaged 9.8 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 83.9% from the free throw line during the 2020-21 year.

In his freshman season, he averaged 10.2 points per game, helping the team to a 30-2 record. Mineral Area while 28-0 at home during Murdix’s two seasons with the Cardinals.

Out of high school, Murdix was named the State Journal-Register’s Large School Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He averaged 18.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game in his four-year career at Springfield Southeast High.

Murdix led the team to a 30-3 record and won a Central State Eight Conference Championship, earning All-State, All-District and All-Conference accolades. He still holds the school’s all-time assists record.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.