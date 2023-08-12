Rardin announces WKU Baseball staff changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball head coach Marc Rardin announced the hiring of Derek Francis to his staff. Francis will serve the program as the Director of Operations while the former director of operations, Tyler Herbst, will become the third assistant coach.

Francis comes to The Hill by way of Eastern Illinois. He was hired as an assistant coach in July of 2021 beginning his second stint with the Panthers. In 2020, he worked as a volunteer assistant coach, helping EIU post an 8-6 record and reach a RPI of 60, the highest in the OVC, during the shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, Francis was hired as an assistant coach at Pittsburg State serving as the hitters and infielders coach. During his time there, he coached four All-MIAA selections including NCAA Division II All-American Dawson Pomeroy.

Previously, Francis had made stops in the Mid Plains League, Northwood League, and Emporia State, helping them achieve a 2017 NCAA Central Regional.

Francis graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Emporia State in 2016 and earned all-MIAA honors during his senior season after playing two seasons at Iowa Western Community College under head coach Marc Rardin. Francis was a member of the 2014 NJCAA World Series Champion Team.

Francis is a native of Manhattan, Kansas.

