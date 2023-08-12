‘WKU Night’ at the Hot Rods set for Aug. 24

(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods will host WKU Night at the Hot Rods on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Tickets for students, faculty, staff and alumni can be purchased online (use promo code: TOPS) or at the ticket office for $5 with valid WKU ID.

Randy Lee and Hilltopper Sports Properties will host a pre-game radio show live from Bowling Green Ballpark, with guest appearances by Steve Lutz, Greg Collins and Marc Rardin. Rardin will throw out the first pitch.

The WKU Dance Team, Cheer and Big Red will be at the game, with live performances by the Dance Team.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy J. Turcotte, a Glasgow detective, has been charged with harassment after allegations...
Glasgow officer fired following hearing
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
An explosion at Sunset Marina in Pickett County was caused by a house boat crashing into the...
Owner, GM hospitalized after explosion at Sunset Marina
Larry Glass, a Glasgow-area businessman and member of the Barren County Industrial Development...
Barren County Economic Authority addresses contribution to DGA
Perseid Meteor Shower
How to watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend

Latest News

Terrion Murdix
Lutz completes 2023-24 roster with addition of Terrion Murdix
Rardin announces WKU Baseball staff changes
In the first ever appearance of a WKU women’s golfer in the United States Women’s Amateur,...
Craig shines at U.S. Women’s Amateur
Sophomore Lady Topper golfer Catie Craig finished the first round of the NCAA Women’s Golf...
Craig shines at U.S. Women’s Amateur