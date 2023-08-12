‘WKU Night’ at the Hot Rods set for Aug. 24

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods will host WKU Night at the Hot Rods on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Tickets for students, faculty, staff and alumni can be purchased online (use promo code: TOPS) or at the ticket office for $5 with valid WKU ID.

Randy Lee and Hilltopper Sports Properties will host a pre-game radio show live from Bowling Green Ballpark, with guest appearances by Steve Lutz, Greg Collins and Marc Rardin. Rardin will throw out the first pitch.

The WKU Dance Team, Cheer and Big Red will be at the game, with live performances by the Dance Team.

