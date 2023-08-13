FIRST ALERT- Some strong/severe storms are possible for your Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a stormy start to our Saturday, more chances for showers and storms will be around for Sunday. A First Alert Weather Day will be in place for Sunday evening, which is when the strongest storms will likely impact the area.

Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out

The exact timing of storms can still change, but it is looking like the late afternoon and evening hours will be the most likely time for impactful storms. We will continue to monitor storms as they develop and move into the viewing area later tomorrow.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook (WBKO)

The entire WBKO viewing area is under either a Slight (yellow, 2/5) or a Marginal (green, 1/5) risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for Sunday. The main risks being: Damaging winds, hail, and a low tornado threat that can’t be ruled out. Stay weather aware late tomorrow afternoon into the evening as these storms approach the viewing area.

