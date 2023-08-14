2 injured in Mt. Olivet Road crash on Monday

These photos were released by the Richardsville Fire Department after a crash along Mt. Olivet...
These photos were released by the Richardsville Fire Department after a crash along Mt. Olivet Road just south of Richrdsville on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Two people were injured in a crash in the 3300 block of Mt. Olivet Road on Monday morning.

The Richardsville Fire Department said they responded to the crash around 6:22 a.m.

Fire officials found a truck in a thicket, according to a social media post. The truck traveled around 40 to 50 feet off the roadway before it came to rest.

One person was extricated from the truck due to its positioning in the grassy area and the condition of the driver, the post said. Another person was able to get out of the truck.

The driver was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The passenger had non-life threatening injuries, and it was not clear if they were taken to a hospital.

The Medical Center EMS and Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

