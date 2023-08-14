BGMU: Breaker outage impacting over 300 customers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A power outage in Bowling Green is impacting customers of Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.

According to a social media post, BGMU lost a breaker at their South Bowling Green station. Over 300 customers are impacted.

The areas without power are the Brentmoor subdivision and Creason and Gatewood areas, the post said.

BGMU did not specify when the power would be restored.

