BGWC Humane Society back to “Code Red” following Edmonson County rescue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A rescue on Friday, August 11 now has the Bowling Green/Warren County (BGWC) Humane Society back at maximum capacity.

“We have a total of 79 border collies, one bloodhound, a couple of feist mixes and a beagle,” said Jay Groff, a worker at the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society.

Workers with the BGWC Humane Society said they found the dogs in horrible conditions. They found them living in makeshift feces-filled kennels or chained to trees. Despite their previous accommodations, Groff said the dogs are sweet as can be.

“I do not think they are too used to human interaction,” said Groff. “Once you get on their level, and they realize that you are there to help, they are all about the love and affection.”

Many of the dogs still need their routine check-ups, but the BGWC Humane Society said they should be ready to find their new families soon.

“They are slightly malnourished. Getting them de-wormed, fully vaccinated, spayed and neutered. Some of them do need some leash work and some socialization, but they are super sweet dogs,” said Groff.

However, no good deed goes unpunished, as this will now put the BGWC Humane Society back in Code Red.

“This summer has been really rough on us. I want to say maybe one of the roughest summers I have worked here in the last five years,” said Groff.

“We had $25 adoption fees. We had the same amount of dogs we have right now. We had just sent our transports up to their forever home, then we got the call, so we had literally maybe 45 minutes of no “Code Red” before we were back in one again.”

Groff said he understands that not everybody can adopt, but implored the community to volunteer, foster, or donate to lend a hand.

“(We) need mostly towels right now and Dawn detergent. Our washers and dryers are going to keep running with as many dogs and cats as we have right now,” said Groff. “Non-clumping scooping litter, blankets, empty pill bottles and newspapers. Just our regular go-around wish list.”

Groff also said this incident serves as an important reminder to always spay and neuter your pets.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.