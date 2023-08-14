City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation offers Memorial Tree Program

The Memorial Tree Program allows participants to have a new tree planted in honor of a loved one or adopt an already existing tree in any of the city’s parks or cemeteries.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is giving families the opportunity to remember their loved ones while preserving and adding to green spaces around the city.

The Memorial Tree Program allows participants to have a new tree planted in honor of a loved one or adopt an already existing tree in any of the city’s parks or cemeteries.

“We try to let people choose a tree or if they don’t have a specific tree in mind, they can choose a site and we’ll help them select a tree that will fit that site,” said Jared Weaver, an arborist with the City of Bowling Green, “and we offer that to give citizens a chance to have a personal stake in our parks system and have a place to go visit in the parks to remember someone.”

A granite memorial plaque can also be purchased to be placed at the base of the tree.

Trees and markers will be maintained by the park’s arborist in tandem with park maintenance.

