Coast Guard rescuing 4 divers reported missing after trip near South Carolina coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to bring back four missing divers to shore Monday morning safely.
By Makayla Evans, Dylan Leatherwood and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is working to bring back four missing divers to shore Monday morning safely.

The federal agency says around 12:45 a.m., the divers were spotted by a strobe light. Crews launched a life raft and are working to get them.

Officials did not say where the divers were spotted. In the original news release, the Coast Guard reported the search was 50 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

The drivers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach. They were in a “pleasure craft” called Big Bill’s.

“Coordinating with Sector Charleston, Sector North Carolina launched a multi-asset search and rescue effort,” the Coast Guard stated in the news release.

Multiple helicopters and patrol boats are involved in the mission.

A Coast Guard official says all the divers are safe and alive. So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the source.

Copyright 2023 WMBF Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook
FIRST ALERT- Some strong/severe storms are possible for your Sunday
A historical moment at Mammoth Cave National Park as an 1800′s stagecoach was returned.
Historic stagecoach restored and returned to Mammoth Cave National Park
First Alert Weather Day Monday
FIRST ALERT- Strong to severe storms possible early Monday morning
On Friday, staff members received a call about a breeder hoarding situation in Edmonson County.
BGWC Humane Society issues “Code Red” after rescuing 79 dogs

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis watches proceedings during a hearing to...
How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump
SIMPSON CO. PRAYER
Simpson Co. churches pray for a safe back to school with annual prayer walk
Two people were hospitalized after ejecting from a jet that crashed Sunday. (Source: WXYZ/RYAN...
2 people hospitalized after air show crash
Destroyed property is seen, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly...
Maui officials and scientists warn that after the flames flicker out, toxic particles will remain