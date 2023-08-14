EPA now on scene at Applegate Lane hazmat homes

The home at 6213 Applegate Lane.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency have arrived in Louisville and are beginning their assessment of two homes in the Highview neighborhood.

On July 27, the homes, located next to each other at 6211 and 6213 Applegate Lane, were found to have chemicals and homemade explosives stored inside after a search warrant was served by Louisville Metro police undercover officers and federal agents. Most of the chemical are inside the 6213 Applegate Lane home, which Louisville Metro officials say is a “hoarder home.”

Metro emergency officials say the home is so filled with clutter that removing the chemicals and explosives would create a danger to emergency personnel. The city has determined that a controlled burn of the home, which would be planned and monitored by emergency officials, would be the best option to get rid of the materials inside.

Mayor Craig Greenberg requested assistance from the EPA to survey the property but has said he will not approve any plan to burn the home until he is satisfied with the plans.

