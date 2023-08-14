A Few Evening Storms Possible

By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our First Alert Weather Day will continue into the evening. While there will only be a few passing showers and storms, one or two could contain strong winds and heavy rainfall. A cold front pushes through tonight and that is going to bring in some cooler and drier air. As a matter of fact, highs will only be in the 70s on Tuesday and just close to 80 on Wednesday.

Lots of sunshine in the forecast looking ahead.
The little taste of fall does not last too long because the summer heat returns with authority, especially by the weekend. The biggest headline over the next week is that no rain is expected, none at all, thanks to high pressure locking into the central part of the country.

