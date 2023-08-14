FIRST ALERT- Strong to severe storms possible early Monday morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw some stronger thunderstorms move through the viewing area earlier this afternoon, thankfully the bulk of severe storms stayed south of the Kentucky/Tennessee boarder. Late tonight into tomorrow morning will bring another chance for strong, possibly severe, storms throughout the area.

Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, and a low-end tornado threat

A First Alert Weather Day will be in place for late tonight into early Monday morning, the main timing for strong/severe storms looks to be between 4 AM and 10 AM Monday morning. The entire WBKO viewing area is under some kind of outlook from the Storm Prediction Center from Slight (yellow, 2/5) to Marginal (green, 1/5). The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, flooding rainfall, and a low-end tornado risk that cannot be ruled out.

First Alert Weather Day Monday (WBKO)

Stay weather aware as we head into the early morning hours of Monday! The WBKO First Alert Weather Team will be here monitoring the storms as they impact the region.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.