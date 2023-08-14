BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a first alert weather day today as storms push in from our west. We’re monitoring the chance for some strong winds, flooding rainfall, and a low-end tornado risk. The main timing for stronger storms will be through 10 AM this morning.

First Alert: Strong storms possible this morning!

The Storm Prediction Center has those east of I-65 under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather and those west of I-65 under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. Storms will be moving west to east across the viewing area this morning, make sure to grab the rain gear as you head out the door this morning. Meteorologists Raquel Dominguez and Dana Money will be in-studio tracking these storms as they impact the viewing area.

A few shower chances will be possible through the evening, but the severe risk will be diminished by the evening. Thanks to the cold front that is passing through today, temperatures will be much cooler by Tuesday with highs only reaching into the upper 70s! Fall is that YOU??? We’ll have a few days of below-average temps before we return to normal by this coming weekend. This week will stay mostly dry as well, so take some time to get outside if you’re able!

