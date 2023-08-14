Glasgow-Barren County Tourism announces ‘upward trend’ in economic impact

By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Tourism officials in Barren County announced Monday morning an upward trend in last year’s economic impact data.

Tourism in Barren County generated 988 jobs, $26 million in labor income, $10 million in state and local taxes and $124 million in total visitor spending in 2022, according to a news release from Glasgow-Barren County Tourist and Convention Commission.

Of the totals, $91 million was direct spending. Total visitor spending increased by 14% from 2021, which was record-breaking, they said.

“I am thrilled to be celebrating a record-breaking year. This exciting news is a testament to the dedicated work of the small business owners, investors, front-line workers, and marketing partners we work with daily across our local hospitality industry and we simply could not be prouder,” said MacLean Lessenberry, Executive Director of the Glasgow-Barren County Tourist & Convention Commission. “Our vision for the future is strong and we look forward to continuing to establish our footprint as a major destination within the Kentucky tourism landscape, and especially in the outdoor adventure sector.”

Tourism in Kentucky generated $12.9 billion in total economic impact in 2022, according to recent information from the Office of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

State tourism officials said 91,668 jobs were generated across Kentucky last year.

The Glasgow-Barren County Tourist and Convention Commission promotes tourist and convention activities in order to generate a strong economic impact among other tasks.

