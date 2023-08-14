Glasgow man arrested after hitting car and police cruiser

Glasgow Police arrested and charged Nicholas Sizemore after he hit multiple vehicles.
Glasgow Police arrested and charged Nicholas Sizemore after he hit multiple vehicles.(Glasgow Police Department)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 13, the Glasgow Police Department attempted to stop a 2003 Chevy Impala operated by Nicholas Sizemore.

Sizemore had struck a 2019 Nissan Versa being operated by Carness Matthews of Glasgow at the intersection of West Main Street and N L Rogers Wells Blvd.

During the vehicle pursuit, Sgt. Wesley Hicks lost a visual of the Impala. Officer Hayden Phillips was able to locate the vehicle and initiated a pursuit that traveled into the Rural King Parking Lot.

Sizemore then struck a Glasgow Police Cruiser being operated by Officer Grant Ward.

The Barren/Metcalfe EMS transported Officer Grant Ward for minor injuries, he was treated and released at T.J. Samson Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Sizemore was arrested and charged with Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance, Inadequate Silencer, Improper Equipment, Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Possession Of an Open Alcohol Beverage Container In a Motor Vehicle Prohibited, Assault 1st Degree, and more.

Sizemore was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

