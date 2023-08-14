Hart County tourism, nonprofit programs awarded funding

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman recently announced $620,000 was awarded to various programs in Hart County.

The funding was announced on Aug. 11 and goes toward making roads safer and supports nonprofits and tourism initiatives there.

“Investments in our communities provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy,” Coleman said. “Opportunity is coming to all corners of the commonwealth. As a mom, and as lieutenant governor, it is exciting to be a part of building a better Kentucky for everyone.”

Glen Lily East Road and Jericho Church Road are expected to be resurfaced with $225,000 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Three Hart County nonprofits were provided $119,369, which came from the state’s Nonprofit Assistance Fund. The fund helps support organizations in Kentucky recover from impacts of the pandemic, according to a news release from the lieutenant governor’s office.

One-time direct relief payments are provided to organizations supported by the funding. Those in Hart County included the American Cave Conservation Association, which received $100,000; the Hart County Historical Society, which received $18,302; and the Salvation Army of Hart County, which received $1,067.

“Our organization is having the most successful year since we set up base in Kentucky in 1986,” said David Foster, president/CEO of the American Cave Conservation Association. “Thank you, Gov. Beshear, for building such a strong economy.”

Funding was awarded $276,364 to support travel marketing and promotion in Hart County. The awards included $100,000 to the Cave County Trails project; $100,000 to the SOKY Film Commission; $57,272 to the Horse Cave/Hart County Tourist Commission; and $19,092 to the Munfordville Tourism Commission.

The awards are part of the $75 million in federal ARPA funding allocated to the state’s tourism industry and economy following the pandemic.

“With hundreds of miles of hiking, biking, horseback riding, cycling, cave and paddling trails in the six-county Cave Country Trails area, this infusion of money will allow us to reach the trail user through innovative, impactful, digital avenues,” said Rachelle Wright, Cave Country Trails project director. “We anticipate that this enhanced trail user experience will increase the economic impact in our trail towns and gateway park communities.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.