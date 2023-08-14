LMPD provides information on road closures/restrictions for Kentucky State Fair

By WAVE Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Kentucky State Fair will be in Louisville from August 17-27.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has provided the following information on road closures and restrictions around the outside of the Kentucky Exposition Center property:

Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 20

8 am - 11 pm (each day)

  • Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Crittenden Drive

No Parking Areas

All Day

  • Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive
  • Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road
  • Manning Road from Preston Highway to Gate 7
  • KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston Highway to I-65 Interstate Overpass
  • Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to the end
  • Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne Avenue to Gate 3

Friday, Aug. 25 - Sunday, Aug. 27

8 am - 11 pm (each day)

  • Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Crittenden Drive

No Parking Areas

All Day

  • Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive
  • Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road
  • Manning Road from Preston Highway to Gate 7
  • KFEC Gate 6 Drive from Preston Highway to I-65 Interstate Overpass
  • Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to the end
  • Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne Avenue to Gate 3

Click here for access to an interactive map of the street closures.

