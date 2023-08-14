Officials respond to fatal accident off of Nashville Road

WCSO responded to fatal accident at the intersection of Nashville Road and Richpond Road.
WCSO responded to fatal accident at the intersection of Nashville Road and Richpond Road.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury collision at the intersection of Nashville Road and Richpond Road around 12:05 P.M.

The injury collision involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Nissan with multiple passengers.

The operator of the Harley Davidson was pronounced dead at the Bowling Green Medical Center.

The driver and passengers of the Nissan were not injured from the collision.

As of Sunday night, the name of the deceased has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, staff members received a call about a breeder hoarding situation in Edmonson County.
BGWC Humane Society issues “Code Red” after rescuing 79 dogs
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Owensboro restaurant officially closing its doors after 74 years
Governor Andy Beshear presented more than $3.1 million in funding to benefit tourism, water...
Gov. Beshear awards $3M+ to benefit Muhlenberg County
Main threats look to be heavy rain and gusty winds.
FIRST ALERT: Some Storms over the Weekend
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

Many of the pups still need their check-ups but the Humane Society says they should be ready to...
BGWC Humane Society back to “Code Red” following Edmonson County rescue
Participants said they hoped the prayers would give students an extra boost during the school...
Simpson County churches pray for safe school year during annual Prayer Walk
coupons
New coupon book highlights Black businesses in Nashville
Kentucky State Police Post 3 welcomes new troopers
Kentucky State Police Post 3 welcomes new troopers