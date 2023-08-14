Officials respond to fatal accident off of Nashville Road

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury collision at the intersection of Nashville Road and Richpond Road around 12:05 P.M.

The injury collision involved a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Nissan with multiple passengers.

The operator of the Harley Davidson was pronounced dead at the Bowling Green Medical Center.

The driver and passengers of the Nissan were not injured from the collision.

As of Sunday night, the name of the deceased has not been released.

