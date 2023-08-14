Sasaki ties franchise RBI record, Hot Rods stomp Blue Rocks 18-5

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Shane Sasaki tied the franchise RBI record with seven during his 4-for-5 day at the plate, pushing the Bowling Green Hot Rods (26-15, 57-45) to a dominant 18-5 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (14-28, 43-63) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Wilmington offense struck first in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter J.J. Goss. Jared McKenzie smacked a solo homer to right, putting the Blue Rocks up 1-0.

The Hot Rods answered back in the bottom of the first off Blue Rocks starter Brad Lord. Sasaki doubled and came around to score on a single from Carson Williams to tie it up 1-1.

Bowling Green’s offense exploded in the bottom of the fourth, plating five runs against Lord. Blake Robertson led off with a walk and Kamren James reached on an error to put runners on first and second. One out later, Jalen Battles bunted home Robertson to make it a 2-1 Bowling Green lead. Chandler Simpson Singled and Sasaki cleared the bases with a double, increasing the lead to 5-1. Williams capped off the scoring with an RBI double to center, giving the Hot Rods a five-run lead, 6-1.

The Blue Rocks plated two runs in the top of the fifth against Goss. With one out, Daylen Lile reached on an error and Sammy Infante drove him in with a double, making it a 6-2 score. The final run of the inning scored on a Caleb Farmer double, cutting into Bowling Green’s lead, 6-3.

The Hot Rods opened it up in the bottom of the sixth off Blue Rocks reliever Marlon Perez. Sasaki blasted a solo homer to left center field to make it 7-3. Williams singled and came around to score on an RBI double from Dominic Keegan. Willy Vasquez blistered a two-run homer to center, putting Bowling Green up 10-3.

After Wilmington plated two runs in the top of the eighth off Bowling Green reliever Aneudy Cortorreal, the Hot Rods added to the lead against Blue Rocks reliever Matt Merrill. With the bases loaded, Robertson worked a walk to make it 11-5. Nick Schnell crushed a grand slam over right field, increasing the lead to 15-5. After Battles and Simpson singled, Sasaki smacked a three-run homer to put Bowling Green up 18-5.

Hot Rods reliever Alfredo Zarraga closed the door in the ninth, finalizing the game at 18-5.

Goss (5-4) picked up the win, letting up three runs (two earned) on five hits and six strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Lord (1-4) took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits, three walks, and two strikeouts.

Bowling Green enjoys a day off on Monday before beginning a six-game series on Tuesday against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM CT at First National Bank Field.

