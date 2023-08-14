Simpson County churches pray for safe school year with annual Prayer Walk

Participants said they hoped the prayers would give students an extra boost during the school year and remind them someone is always in their corner.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson County churches banded together Sunday afternoon for their annual Prayer Walk.

Various churches brought in volunteers to pray over Simpson County schools. Volunteers prayed for the students and faculty to have a safe and prosperous school year, as well as prayed over tools the students may use like lockers and computers.

Participants said they hoped the prayers would give students an extra boost during the school year and remind them someone is always in their corner.

“We are so lucky that our churches work so incredibly together,” said Lily Hunter, a student minister at Calvary Baptist Church. “Regardless of denomination, we serve the same God and we desire to see our kids know that they’re loved and to love God themselves.”

“God is here and helping us whenever we need it,” said Calvary Baptist Church member Sam Satterly. “He will always be here, no matter where you are. You can always pray towards God if you need help.”

The group also issued a special prayer for school resource officers and the upcoming school year, praying for a safe and fantastic 2023 - 2024 school year.

Simpson county schools will be back in session August 16.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

